ForeShore Adventure Run 5k returns to Muskegon this weekend

This 5k run puts 25 obstacles in your way, from climbing walls to sand dunes at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the 8th year, adventurous runners will take part in the ForeShore Adventure Run on Saturday.

It's not just a 5k run. Those who take part will take on 25 obstacles, from climbing walls to taking on sand dunes and water features.

All proceeds from the run benefit the Muskegon Rescue Mission. The nonprofit organization offers emergency shelter, food and other essential services for people experiencing homelessness.

"We are thrilled to partner with our sponsors to bring the ForeShore Adventure Run to Muskegon," said Dan Skoglund, Executive Director of Muskegon Rescue Mission. "This event is all about having fun, challenging yourself and supporting a great cause. We can't wait to see everyone out there on May 20th!"

Registration is open now for the competitive run and the fun run. Click here to sign up.

Oragnizers say it's a good opportunity to challenge yourself all while taking in the beautiful view of the lakeshore.

If you're taking part, you're encouraged to bring a towel, a change of clothes and dry shoes as you'll be on the beach.

Spectators are encouraged to cheer on runners but stay off of the obstacle course.

Race organizers said the Kid's Zone is a miniature version of the course and is free to families. It opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes when the last runner crosses the finish line.

Ready to take on 25 epic obstacles for a great cause? Foreshore Adventure Run is the perfect opportunity to challenge... Posted by ForeShore Adventure Run on Monday, May 15, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.