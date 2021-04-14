Former Mona Shores teacher sentenced for sexual assault of minor

A former Mona Shores teacher was sentenced Wednesday in the Muskegon County District Court for the sexual assault of a minor in 2017.

Erik Childers, 30, was sentenced to one year in the Muskegon County Jail, followed by two years probation on the charges of third degree criminal sexual conduct.

The assault, reportedly took place in early 2017, before Childers was an employee at Mona Shores Schools. He was placed on administrative leave and eventually terminated following the accusations.

Childers will be added to the sex offenders registry and will not have any contact with the victim, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat.

