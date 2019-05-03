MUSKEGON, Mich. — Jake Eckholm vacated the city manager position in Muskegon Heights on Friday, Feb. 22. Tuesday, the City of Muskegon announced that Eckholm will be filling the role of Economic Development Director.

Eckholm was the city manager in Muskegon Heights for over two years.

As the Economic Development Director, Eckholm will focus on "job creation through industrial retention, expansion, and attraction," according to Frank Peterson, the Muskegon City Manager.

Peterson also announced that LeighAnn Mikesell, the current Director of Municipal Services, will lead the economic development staff.

The City of Muskegon Heights started their search for a new city manager after Eckholm left at the end of February. Mayor Kim Sims said she thinks it will take at least six months, maybe longer, to fill the position.

In the meantime, semi-retired finance director Lori Doody has been appointed as acting city manager. She was the acting city manager for over a year before Eckholm was hired in 2018.

He originally said he left that position so he could spend more time with his growing family.

