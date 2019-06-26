MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Michigan Land Bank Fast Track Authority announced Wednesday the sale of the former West Shoreline Corrections Facility to the City of Muskegon for redevelopment.

The facility opened in 1987 and closed last March. City officials are still discussing plans for the 60-acre property, but there's hope it will become part of the Port City Industrial Park.

"We've had a great partnership with the City of Muskegon and I'm excited for the city to begin next steps on redevelopment," Michigan Land Bank Interim Director Jeff Huntington said. "Today's closing gives the city an opportunity to put the property back into productive use and back on the tax roll."

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson said the addition of the property helps the city best leverage the redevelopment opportunity to make the region more competitive, attract new investment and create more jobs.

"The City of Muskegon appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with the Michigan Land Bank to acquire the former West Shoreline Correctional Facility," Peterson said.

The Michigan Land Bank has returned almost 2,000 properties back to productive use since 2010.

