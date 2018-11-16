MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - Ten years ago in November, four high school football teams from Muskegon County won state titles at Ford Field. The possibility still exists that could happen again next week in Detroit.

But first Montague, Muskegon, Holton and Mona Shores need to win state semi-final games on Saturday.

All four games are outside of Muskegon County. And they all kick off at 1 p.m.

In Division II, Mona Shoes plays Midland at Grand Ledge High School. Mona Shores was most recently in a state semi-final game in 2014.

In Division III, Muskegon takes on Zeeland East at Grand Haven High School. The Big Reds have won 26 games in a row, and are going for their second straight state title.

The Division VI match up has Montague playing Traverse City St. Francis at Mount Pleasant Community Stadium. Montague won back-to-back state titles in 2008 and 2009.

In Division VIII, Holton plays Reading at Battle Creek Harper Creek High School. It's the Red Devil's first ever state semifinal appearance.

