Frauenthal Center closes doors through 2020

The Frauenthal Center's stage has been silent since March; performances and special events at the theater are suspended through 2020.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Frauenthal Center has been closed to the public since March. The theater's stage is silent, muted by COVID-19.

"This is a very difficult time for theaters everywhere and the Frauenthal is no exception," said Frauenthal Center Executive Director Eric Messing.

First, public performances were postponed. This week theater leaders announced all public and private events were suspended through Dec. 31, 2020.

Messing says that includes many performances and around 13 special events like weddings and receptions scheduled between October and December.

“Our utmost concern is the safety and well-being of our patrons, volunteers, staff and entertainers,” said Messing.

The Frauenthal Center serves as home to the West Michigan Symphony, MCC’s Downtown Live Concert Series, The Miss Michigan Scholarship Program, Muskegon Civic Theatre, and more.

The Muskegon Civic Theatre already pushed the first three shows of this season into next season. Muskegon Civic Theater Managing Director Jason Bertoia says he hopes smaller black box performances can begin in January.

"We're keeping our fingers crossed right now," said Bertoia.

In the meantime Muskegon Civic is busy planning "Fire Pit Follies," a traveling show. "Which are 40-minute driveway, backyard, or front yard performances," said Bertoia.

The saying goes the show must go on. But when, that's a question everyone keeps asking Messing.

“We are focusing on 2021 and beyond, while creatively planning on how to recognize the Frauenthal’s 90th anniversary this fall,” said Messing. “We are very much looking forward to when we are able to gather in person again and celebrate arts and culture with our West Michigan community.”

To support the Frauenthal during this crucial time, please visit frauenthal.org/support/donate.

