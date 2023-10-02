'Night To Shine' at Fruitport church gives guests with special needs the ultimate prom

Around 80 guests were treated to the ultimate prom experience, beginning with a red carpet introduction.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — The front hallway at Lakes Church and Calvary Christian Schools is lined with red velvet ropes and dozens of people including members of the Fruitport Fire Department. They're all anxiously awaiting the arrival of the next celebrity to grace the red carpet.

A man appears under an archway adorned with teal, black, and silver balloons and makes an announcement.

"Kylee wants it loud!" tells the crowd.

The people in the audience are happy to oblige. As Kylee VanTol begins the walk down the carpet, the hallway fills with the sounds of cheers and clapping. You can see the joy on Kylee's face, and that's what this night is all about.

"Night To Shine is the prom event that is hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation right here at the Lakes Church, and there are hundreds of these all around the world, on this night specifically, celebrating people with special needs that are king and queens in God's eyes," said event organizer Kelly Walker.

The night also includes hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, and of course, dancing.

"It warms your heart, and it also gives me goosebumps because this is an underserved population, and they are they deserve to be celebrated. They deserve to have the fun that everyone else can have, and we just are so thankful that we get to do that," Walker said.

If you'd like to support Night To Shine in 2024, you can make a donation to the cause through the Lakes Church.

"Then they can also just pray for us. This is a huge event. There's a number of lives that are here being touched tonight and we just pray that everyone feels the love that we have for them," Walker said.

