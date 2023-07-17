75 gallons of fuel spilled into Muskegon Lake after boat catches fire

The Grand Haven Coast Guard said the boat owner is now working with the insurance company and a private salvage company for the next steps.

MUSKEGON, Mich — The Grand Haven Coast Guard said about 75 gallons of fuel spilled into Muskegon Lake over the weekend after a boat caught fire.

Authorities said the 37-foot vessel had seven people aboard when the flames began.

A combination of good Samaritans and Muskegon first responders helped get all to safety, and there is no report of serious injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, the National Response Center found most of the fuel around the charred boat had evaporated.

The fire was visible from Heritage Landing. Sources said a boat driving by noticed fire coming from the boat and rescued a mother and two kids.

Holly Wydeck was fishing with family when she saw the boat catch fire. Muskegon police, fire department and the Coast Guard all arrived at the scene, as firemen on shore made contact with those on the boat.

"All of a sudden, we just saw white smoke and it was coming from a boat. And then it turned into a fire. So there was black smoke, and then we start hearing like crackling and stuff," said Wydeck.

The remaining passengers were taken onto a second boat that was also nearby and came to help. Five people in total were rescued and no one was injured according to the Muskegon Fire Department.

The fire was put out as the boat drifted close to the ship McKee Sons, and then sank.

It's not clear yet how the fire started.

