'Pure, loving, caring soul' | Funeral arrangements announced for GR woman killed by husband last week

Melissa Casterman-Medacco is being remembered as a loving mother whose son was "her entire world" ahead of her funeral service this Friday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman who died after being hit by a vehicle driven by her husband last week.

Investigators believe Melissa had been driving a Lincoln MKX southbound on US 31 around 11 a.m. Friday when she got into an argument with her husband, Mark Casterman. Melissa pulled over on the shoulder and started walking along the northbound shoulder of the highway, according to investigators.

At that point, investigators believe Mark Casterman got out of the car and got behind the wheel. Detectives believe he drove past Melissa twice before doing a U-turn, accelerating and hitting Melissa with the vehicle.

Authorities say she died instantly.

Now, she's being remembered as a loving mother whose son was "her entire world."

"She enjoyed being with her family, traveling, being by the water, and gambling," reads her obituary. "She was a beautiful, pure, loving, caring soul who will be deeply missed."

A visitation for Melissa will be held Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. at EverRest Funeral Home and Chapel in Muskegon. Her funeral service will then begin at 11:12 a.m.

Mark Casterman is facing a slew of charges, including homicide, operating while intoxicated causing death, operating - license suspended/revoked/denied causing death and operating while intoxicated - third offense.

His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

If you or someone you know is in an unsafe relationship and need help, know there are resources available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 800-799-7233. You can also text START to 88788.

