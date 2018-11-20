EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Detectives from the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help with an arson investigation.

The crime happened just before midnight on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Apple Carr Trailer Park on Macintosh Lane. The residents were able to escape and the fire was put out quickly. But the residence sustained significant damage.

At the scene, investigators recovered a homemade sign in the victim's yard with a threatening message. The sign reads, "Y'ALL THOUGHT THAT WE FORGOT ABOUT YOU AND YOUR CRAZY --- FAMILY?? YOU AND YOUR CRAZY --- SON HE'S ONE WEIRD MOTHER------ YOU WHITE TRASH MOTHER------ NEED TO GET THE ---- OUT OF OUR COMMUNITY ---- IT'LL JUST GET WORSE FOR Y'ALL."

The sign is made out of green construction paper with words printed from a computer glued on it. Police blacked out the profanities.

Provided

An anonymous donor has offered a reward of $300 in an attempt to identify those responsible.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark colored SUV stop at the home. One person got out and threw something that was on fire under the home before getting back in and driving off.

If you have any information, please call the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office at 231-724-6658 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

