Getty Drive In Opens for 2020 Season

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you are missing going to the movies, you have the opportunity to see some shows on the big screen in Muskegon this weekend.

Starting Friday, June 5 The Getty Drive In opens for the 2020 season. The drive-in theater delayed its opening this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opening week’s movies include: Trolls World Tour, The Invisible Man, Sonic and the original 1978 Superman.

General Manager Kevin Sims said though much of the experience will remain the same, movie-goers should expect a few adjustments.

“The biggest change has been our transition to digital projection and digital sound broadcast through the radio, but otherwise, we’ve kept a lot the same. It’s like a big family-friendly tail-gaiter; a summertime experience that you don’t want to miss, ” Sims said.

Here is the list of full changes the drive-in theater is making:

All customers are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online at celebrationcinema.com. Online convenience fees are being waived through July for all purchases. As a bonus, you will be fast-tracked through separate entry lines and be assured a ticket during what we anticipate will be a busy season!

The Getty will open at 50% capacity. Sale of only half the available spaces will enable carloads to space out further from other drive-in guests.

The Getty will not be accepting cash for payment. Please plan for online or credit card transactions only.

Drive In movie treats will be available at the concession stand, but the line will queue outside. Customers are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the building. Online ordering and delivery direct-to-the-car is coming soon!

For the first few weeks of the summer season, The Getty Drive In will be presenting a single feature of an older title on each of its four screens for the reduced price of $5.00 per ticket.

