Getty Drive In Opens for 2020 Season

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you are missing going to the movies, you have the opportunity to see some shows on the big screen in Muskegon this weekend.
Starting Friday, June 5 The Getty Drive In opens for the 2020 season. The drive-in theater delayed its opening this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The opening week’s movies include: Trolls World Tour, The Invisible Man, Sonic and the original 1978 Superman.
General Manager Kevin Sims said though much of the experience will remain the same, movie-goers should expect a few adjustments.
“The biggest change has been our transition to digital projection and digital sound broadcast through the radio, but otherwise, we’ve kept a lot the same. It’s like a big family-friendly tail-gaiter; a summertime experience that you don’t want to miss, ” Sims said.
Here is the list of full changes the drive-in theater is making:
- All customers are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online at celebrationcinema.com. Online convenience fees are being waived through July for all purchases. As a bonus, you will be fast-tracked through separate entry lines and be assured a ticket during what we anticipate will be a busy season!
- The Getty will open at 50% capacity. Sale of only half the available spaces will enable carloads to space out further from other drive-in guests.
- The Getty will not be accepting cash for payment. Please plan for online or credit card transactions only.
- Drive In movie treats will be available at the concession stand, but the line will queue outside. Customers are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the building. Online ordering and delivery direct-to-the-car is coming soon!
- For the first few weeks of the summer season, The Getty Drive In will be presenting a single feature of an older title on each of its four screens for the reduced price of $5.00 per ticket.
