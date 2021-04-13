x
Muskegon

Getty Drive-in reopens for 2021 season Friday

This will be the 77th year for the Getty Theatre.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Lights, camera, action! 

Movies under the stars are returning in Muskegon. The Getty Drive-In Theatre is set to open for the season this Friday, April 16. 

Getty Theatre posted a teaser video for opening night on Facebook.

The drive-in theater has four double features set for Friday. They are "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "The Little Things"; "Nobody" and "John Wick"; "Tom & Jerry" and "The Iron Giant"; and "Voyagers" and "Chaos Walking". All shows start at 9 p.m. 

You can pre-purchase tickets online at Celebration Cinema's website. This year will be the 77th year for the Getty Theatre.

