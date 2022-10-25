Getty Drive In's 78th season finale to feature Halloween-themed event

The Getty Drive In will close for its 78th season this week, with final features on Saturday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's Getty Drive In theater is closing for its 78th season with a Halloween event and double features.

The Getty Drive In, at 920 E Summit Ave, will have its last day of the season on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Going out in style, the outdoor theater is also hosting its sixth annual Halloween at the Getty event, with a trunk or treat, costume contest and a family movie double feature.

“Halloween at the Getty is a perfect way to end the drive-in-movie season, and has become a great Muskegon tradition,” Emily Loeks, Director of Community Affairs said.

“Gathering outside around spooky stories with family and friends is the best way to beat the chills and make warm memories.”

Organizers said Trunk or Treating will be held at the giant Screen One.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

5:30-6:30 Trunk-or-Treat: Bring candy to share! Decorate your car!

6:30-7:00 Announcement of Prizes: Best Costumes and Car Decorations

7:10 CASPER (1995): Special $5 Ticket for Single Feature

Other double features are up for grabs with a final weekend discount of $7.50.

Double features begin at dark:

BLACK ADAM, followed by DON’T WORRY DARLING

HALLOWEEN ENDS, followed by BROS

SMILE, followed by BARBARIAN

You can get tickets on their website or at the gate.

