Muskegon

Teenage girl walking to school struck, critically wounded in Muskegon County

Authorities say the driver is cooperating with police.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police lights image.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A 16-year-old girl walking to school was struck by a van in Egleston Township Tuesday morning. 

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office says around 7:05 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Hall Road near Raap's Way. 

Authorities say a van headed eastbound on Hall Road struck the teenager as she was walking to school. 

Police say the 16-year-old student suffered critical injuries, but is stable at this time. The driver is cooperating with police.

The Egleston Township Fire Department and Pro-Med Ambulance Service assisted Sheriff's Deputies during the investigation. 

