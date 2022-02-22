Teenage girl walking to school struck, critically wounded in Muskegon County

Authorities say the driver is cooperating with police.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A 16-year-old girl walking to school was struck by a van in Egleston Township Tuesday morning.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office says around 7:05 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Hall Road near Raap's Way.

Authorities say a van headed eastbound on Hall Road struck the teenager as she was walking to school.

Police say the 16-year-old student suffered critical injuries, but is stable at this time. The driver is cooperating with police.

The Egleston Township Fire Department and Pro-Med Ambulance Service assisted Sheriff's Deputies during the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.