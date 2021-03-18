Multi-year bridge work impacting Tri-Cities traffic begins Monday

Michigan Department of Transportation's $23 million plan to repair five bridges including the Grand Haven drawbridge will cause traffic delays on U.S. 31 and M-104.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Drives in northern Ottawa County will likely be impacted starting Monday by a Michigan Department of Transportation bridge repair project.

MDOT's $23 million project includes repairs to the busy drawbridge in Grand Haven as well as four other bridges on U.S. 31 and M 104.

Starting Monday, March 22, there will be lane closures in both directions on the drawbridge. One lane will be open in each direction.

Motorists should expect back-ups and delays.

Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeffrey Hawke is asking drivers to slow down when approaching the bridge repair project, leave extra space between their vehicle and the one they're following, and also leave for their destination early.

"It's a squeeze in Grand Haven to get over the bridge," said Hawke. "Plan for 15-minutes so that you're not late to wherever you're going and you're not stressed and rushed."

Bridge repairs are scheduled for:

The drawbridge over the Grand River on U.S. 31 in Grand Haven.

The bridge on U.S. 31 over the south channel of the Grand River.

The U.S. 31 bridge over the M-104 connector.

The U.S. 31 bridge over North Third Street in Grand Haven.

The M-104 bridge over the Spring Lake channel.

MDOT suggests using M-231 if you can to avoid being delayed by the lane closures.

Work on the bridges will pause during the busy summer travel season roughly between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The projects are scheduled to resume in the spring and fall of 2022, and finish in 2023.

During the rehabilitation project boats will be allowed to pass under the drawbridge but at times the width of the passage could be as narrow as 20 feet.

For more information on the project visit MDOT's website.

