Phone scammers claiming to be woman's grandson in jail busted in West Michigan

Three West Michigan residents were contacted by the would-be scammers who claimed to be a grandson in jail that needed money for bond.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County task force said they were able to catch two West Palm Beach suspects accused of frauding three elderly residents over the phone.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office said their investigation started on Wednesday when an elderly Blue Lake Township woman called to report fraud.

She told detectives that on Monday a man called her and impersonated her grandson. The fraudster said he was in jail because of a car crash and would need $9,000 to bond out.

Detectives said the woman is hard of hearing and believed the caller really was her grandson.

Later in the day, a different person called her claiming to be her grandson's attorney. He said he could get her son out of jail with the bond money, so she got the cash out of the bank and met up with the suspect to give him the money.

The next day, one of the suspects called the woman claiming to be the judge presiding over her grandson's case. The suspect told her that the other person involved in her grandson's crash had died and that the insurance company was requesting $25,000 to settle the matter out of court.

The Muskegon County woman told the scammer she didn't have that much money, so they agreed on $18,000.

The caller told her to get the money and mail it via UPS to an address in Atlanta, Georgia. She followed his orders.

But after she sent it, she had second thoughts and called police.

Authorities were able to talk to UPS to request that the shipment of cash be returned.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a Michigan State Police trooper from the Grand Rapids Post was sent to a home in Cedar Creek Township for a fraud complaint.

While taking the report, this trooper realized this complaint was similar to the other fraud complaint.

In this case, the elderly victim told police they got a call from their grandson who said he got in a car crash and was in jail. The scammer claimed he injured a politician and said there was a gag order so he couldn't talk about it.

Then, the phone was handed to someone else claiming to be the grandson's attorney. This person said they needed $25,000 to allow the grandson to bond out of jail.

The victim worked with detectives to lure the suspects to a home to pick up what they believed would be $25,000.

Instead, authorities arrested one suspect who came to the door, and took another suspect into custody who was parked in a rental car nearby.

Those two suspects are in the Muskegon County Jail awaiting arraignment. Both are from the West Palm Beach Florida area.

A third victim from Sullivan Township was also believed to have been contacted by these same individuals this week, but they didn't fall for the scam.

Detectives hope phone records will tie all of these cases together.

At this point, police don't know if there are any other victims in the West Michigan area. You're encouraged to contact law enforcement if you think you're a victim of a crime.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office, Norton Shores Police Department, Muskegon Township Police Department and the Michigan State Police are all involved in the investigation.

You can learn more about how to avoid scams here. To report a scam, visit bbb.org/scamtracker.

