Women-owned small businesses in Muskegon receive grant opportunity

The newly launched Business of Equity Initiative Fund hopes to support small businesses in Muskegon County, and primarily ones owned by women of color.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A community project started by a group of local donors concerned about equity in Muskegon County created a new grant that aims to put women-owned businesses, primarily ones by women of color, in a position for success.

Called the Business of Equity Initiative (BEI) Fund, organizers hope it will support the county's economy all while uplifting local businesses.

Awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 will be available to help with operational needs like rent, utilities, machinery, equipment, marketing, supplies, furniture, fixtures, or licenses.

Women living in Muskegon County who make a low to moderate income, and have had their business open for one to three years are eligible to apply.

The application window opens on June 1 and ends June 30.

“We were moved to start the BEI Fund after much study and discussion about inequities that exist in both our local and national economic systems. In doing so, we will create opportunities and close funding gaps for women entrepreneurs, supporting job creation, revenue growth and an economy that works for all," funding donor Nancy McCarthy said.

BEI Fund supporters hope to inspire others within the community to donate and have a life-changing impact on women entrepreneurs.

Application forms and additional details are available on the Michigan Women Forward website www.miwf.org. Questions may be directed to Ana Jose, ajose@miwf.org.

Information on ways to give is available by contacting Jocelyn Hines at the Community Foundation for Muskegon County at jocelyn@muskegonfoundation.org, or online at www.muskegonfoundation.org.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.