As downtown Muskegon continues to grow, city planners are working to ensure they strategically plan parking changes along with it.

Because of so much free space downtown that is only recently being developed, planners are able to cultivate their vision of how downtown parking and parking culture should look in the future.

Right now, downtown Muskegon has “too much parking,” said Jamie Pesch, a planner for the city of Muskegon.

In fact, downtown has about two spaces for every resident — more than 5,000 spaces — in the 387 acres of the core downtown. Comparatively, The Lakes Mall has more than 4,200 spaces on 100 acres of land.

There were a lot of building demolitions and parking built along with the former mall in downtown Muskegon in an effort to compete with the suburbs.

The full story can be found on the Grand Rapids Business Journal's website

© Grand Rapids Business Journal