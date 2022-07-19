'THEY LOVE MUSKEGON' | Port City shines during projected record cruise year

Travel Michigan and Cruise The Great Lakes expect 2022 to be record breaking, and they hope positive experiences in West Michigan will bring visitors back.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's been just one month since the Pearl Mist docked in the Port City for the first time in two years. Now, the Pearl Mist and other ships like it are delivering more good news to the Lake Michigan shore. Travel Michigan and Cruise The Great Lakes project that 2022 will be a record year for cruise ships on the Great Lakes.

"All that pent up demand that we saw for domestic travel and international travel is coming to bear and people are jumping on those cruise ships, especially here in the Great Lakes region," said Dave Lorenz who serves as the Vice President of Travel Michigan.

Muskegon and Holland both receive visits from Pearl Seas Cruises, American Queen Voyages, and St. Lawrence Cruise lines.

"I think people like the smaller, more intimate experience that you can have on one of our cruise ships. The biggest ship in the region has about 350 passengers or so, but most of the ships are about 200 passenger limit, and with that more intimate experience, I think people are comfortable. They're enjoying it," Lorenz said.

Muskegon is receiving particularly positive reviews for the experience it offers guests on Great Lakes cruises.

"The Pearl Seas folks tell me it's their favorite port. They love Muskegon because of the way they're treated and the way their guests are treated when they come to Muskegon. That's really cool to hear," Lorenz said.

Tourism leaders hope Muskegon putting its best foot forward for cruise visitors will lead to an increased number of tourists and tourism dollars for years to come.

"They bring people into a community that maybe have never been there before. And then here you are, as a community, you're in the spotlight. It's your opportunity to shine and to get them to come back," Lorenz said.

