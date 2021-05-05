Harbor Hospice offers virtual camp for grieving children and teens

The event will lead participants through a craft activity, provide emotional support and allow time for participants to discuss their experience with grief and loss.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the past 27 years, Harbor Hospice in Muskegon has provided a weekend-long camp known as Camp Courage for grieving children and teens after losing a loved one. The camps allow children ages 6-19 to process their grief as well as give them time to destress.

This year, Harbor Hospice will hold a virtual camp on July 20.

“Although the 28th year of Camp Courage will look different, Harbor Hospice is committed to reaching the hearts of grieving children and teens in our community now and beyond,” said Kari Allen, Camp Co-Director and Harbor Hospice social worker.

The Zoom event will lead participants through a craft activity, provide emotional support and allow time for participants to discuss their experiences with grief and loss.

“We are excited to be able to provide outreach and support to grieving children with our first-ever live Zoom event,” said Laura Ecker, Camp Co-Director and Harbor Hospice bereavement counselor. “I encourage families to register early, as spots are limited and I anticipate there will be much interest.”

While the event is free, registration must be completed by July 5 in order for activity kits to be mailed and received in time. For more information or to register, click here.

