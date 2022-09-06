'Haunted Muskegon' | Author explores all things supernatural

The book studies several places that many people claim are haunted, including Torrent House, Frauenthal Center, USS LST 393, and the Hackley and Hume houses.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Stories have circulated for years that the Hackley Library in Muskegon is haunted by the ghost of its founder Charles Hackley, and local author Marie Cisneros' new book chronicles the stories.

"Footsteps when there is no one around, books flying off the shelves a few times," says Cisneros adding " A couple of people have seen an aberration dressed in Victorian clothing disappear into a wall. They recognize him from a painting and say 'Oh, there is Charles Hackley!'"

Cisneros herself has had an odd experience at the library.

On the second floor of the library with its famous glass floor, Cisneros says she felt something.

"I felt a presence like someone was there, and I would turn around and look and no one was there."

The children's section of the library would probably be the last place you would expect to hear otherworldy stories, but that is not the case.

"A number of stories of energy being felt up here," she says, noting " This is the same area where Hackley laid in state after he passed away."

The book studies several other places in Muskegon that many people claim are haunted, including Torrent House, Frauenthal Theater, LST 393, and the Hackley and Hume Houses.

"Haunted Muskegon" is available where ever books are sold including Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.