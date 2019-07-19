MUSKEGON, Mich. — The temperature reached 86 degrees in downtown Muskegon on Western Avenue on Friday, July 19. With 65 percent humidity, bikers participating in the Muskegon Bike Time and Rebel Road motorcycle rallies were all looking for two things, water, and shade.

The conditions were exactly what biker Cassidy Obptande from Muskegon expected, "They said it was going to be humid and hot."

The hot and humid weather didn't keep bikers at home.

"That's why I'm under the tree," said Sarah Wheeler. "Just cools you down."

The downtown benefited from its close proximity to Muskegon Lake. "We still got a breeze," said Obptande.

Bikers will have to put up with similar conditions Saturday too. Muskegon County is under a heat advisory that doesn't expire until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

