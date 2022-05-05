Referee acquitted of assault charges after altercation with Muskegon coach

William Ripple had been accused of pushing Muskegon High School coach Keith Guy and grabbing his wrist.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A high school basketball referee has been acquitted of assault charges after an altercation with a coach during the 2020-21 boys basketball season.

Ripple told 13 ON YOUR SIDE by phone Thursday that he didn't do what he was accused of doing, and that the evidence presented in court supported his case.

Since the incident, Ripple, 71, has retired from refereeing basketball. He is still a football referee but says he will not officiate any game Muskegon High School is involved in.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Coach Guy Thursday for his reaction to the decision. We have not yet heard back.

