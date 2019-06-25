MUSKEGON, Mich. - The City of Muskegon is working on preserving a 100-year-old home by transporting it two miles from its original location.

The home was moved from Ireland Avenue to West Webster Avenue, just a two-mile trip. However, the trip involved moving power lines, traffic signals and tree limbs to safely get the house to its new location.

The home was set to be demolished, but a neighborhood development organization -- Community En-compass -- stepped in to preserve it.

They say they have already sold the home to a family that's eager to move to downtown Muskegon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter