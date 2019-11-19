The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a house explosion Tuesday afternoon.

A 17-year-old and his father were both in the home at the time of the explosion, the sheriff's office said. Both of them were injured and received burns on their hands and face. They were transported to an area hospital.

The explosion was reported on Barnes Road south of Apple Avenue in Egleston Township.

Neighbors described hearing a loud blast and a big boom.

MaryAnn VanBergen lives right across the street from the house. She said around 3:30 p.m. she heard an explosion that was unlike anything she had heard before.

"It throws you—to hear the noise, see the fire. It was a huge ball of fire and it was all burning by the time I came out," said VanBergen.

VanBergen said she saw burns on the 17-year-old's hands and face.

