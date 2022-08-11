How to help Muskegon Pride raise money for 2023 festival, find new home

The organization's hosting a carwash this weekend at Elite Detail in Muskegon Heights.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A solid opportunity to pay it forward and get a little work done on the car while you're at it this weekend for those who live in the Muskegon area: a car wash benefitting Muskegon Pride.

On the heels of the successes of the city's inaugural Pride Festival, the nonprofit's looking to get the fundraising effort started strong for next year and raise money for education-related efforts, while also trying to secure a permanent home for the organization.

It's hosting a car wash at Elite Detail in Muskegon Heights on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

All of the proceeds will benefit Muskegon Pride and the critical resources it offers to the local LGBTQ community.

"It would mean a lot for us to have a home and to for to offer stuff where people can actually come there and and get that," Jeffrey Pienela, president of Muskegon Pride related.

"We're really happy to be able to give back to a local organization that's trying to use the funds to spread the word and resources and provide needs to the community," Thomas Serio and Joe Nash, co-owners of Elite Detail added.

The event was slated to feature drag performances and more.

The organization's eventual home would likely also house various other non-profits with shared goals.

For additional details, including a link to donate, visit Muskegon Pride's Facebook page.

