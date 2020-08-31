Large pile of donated cans, bottles stolen from Muskegon County animal sanctuary

Since March, supporters of Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary collected $800 in returnable cans and bottles, but nearly all were stolen some time in the last two weeks

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Since March, friends and supporters of Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary have collecting empty cans and bottles.

Howling Timbers founder Brenda Pearson says the pile had grown rather large in recent weeks. In fact she says the pile nearly covered one side of her shed.

"Eight-feet tall by twelve-feet long," Pearson said.

According to Pearson, all but one of the bags were taken from the sanctuary sometime in the last two weeks. Pearson believes the theft likely occurred at night.

The non-profit intended to use the cans to cover the cost of feeding around 100 animals, from sheep and cows to snakes and 47 wolf dogs. The collection likely would have covered the cost of a one-month supply of dog food and hay.

The cans were stored in a location not covered by the sanctuary's cameras.

"I never would have thought to keep them on the cans," Pearson said.

Following a post to Facebook, supporters, neighbors, and strangers began dropping off bags of cans and bottles again Monday morning.

"I don't mind taking cans back at all," Pearson said.

By midday around 20 bags had already been dropped off.

"You find out what great people you have around here," Pearson said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.