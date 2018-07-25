MUSKEGON, Mich. - Apology not accepted.

That's what a 16-year-old girl said to Mitchell Hodges before the 40-year-old Muskegon man was sentenced Tuesday for human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity.

“You hurt me really bad,” the girl said in court. “I don’t accept your apology. I’m not going to accept your apology for what you done to me."

The girl was 15 and running away from home last summer when she met Hodges. He gave her drugs and sold her for sex at a local motel. It went on for about a month before she escaped. Now she says she is scared, stressed and so damaged she can no longer trust anyone.

“You messed up my life,” she told him. “I don’t know who to trust or believe anymore. I hope this doesn’t stop me from having a future.”

Muskegon County Judge William C. Marietti sentenced Hodges to 7 to 20 years in prison.

“She is just a child,” said the judge. “The whole thing is disgusting.”

Prosecutors say Hodges had two accomplices. Hannah Moffitt, 21, and her sister, Hailee Renee-Rose Moffitt, 18. The case against the two women is still moving through the courts.

