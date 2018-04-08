MUSKEGON, Mich - The inaugural Great Lakes Surf Festival will take over Muskegon's Pere Marquette Beach on Saturday, August 18th.

The festival will be the first of its kind in the Great Lakes and is expected to draw thousands of surfers, board heads, artists, and yogis.

The event is intended to provide a fun and activity-filled day for water enthusiasts of all abilities. The festival will provide the perfect place and opportunity for novice riders to access workshops, free lessons, and product demos.

Registered participants will be eligible for free product raffles, including a variety of boards, clothing, and a variety of sports-related accessories. The main prizes will be a new Naish Paddleboard and a new surfboard, signed by 11-time World Surfing Champion Kelly Slater.

The event is the brainchild of Michigan resident and accomplished surfer, Joe Bidawid. Muskegon's Pere Marquette Beach was chosen for its central location and large surfing community.

Riders and visitors are encouraged to register at www.GreatLakesSurfFestival.com.

