'Incredible': In just two days, donations make up money stolen from Muskegon Humane Society

After a check was altered and deposited, the humane society lost nearly $10,000. Through donations, more than $12,000 has been raised so far.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — On Monday, we told you about a theft from the Muskegon Humane Society. Just two days later, the shelter says that unfortunate event has been turned into a huge positive, thanks to the overwhelming help of the community.

"We have been flooded with support," says executive director Alexis Robertson.

Flooded is the right word.

Since we reported that the Muskegon Humane Society had $9,980 stolen from it, donations have been pouring in.

"We've received just over about $12,000, which is incredible," says Robertson.

And on top of that, Robertson says their bank has agreed to honor their lost funds as well. The money, a huge help for the shelter at it's busiest time of an already tough year.

"We haven't had a successful fundraiser this year, it's been a struggle," says Robertson.

And because of the community support, a devastating low has been turned into the highest point of the year.

"This has been the one single event this year that has raised more money for us than any fundraiser," says Robertson.

She says she talked with Muskegon Police on Wednesday, who tell her the report she filed is still being processed.

"I really hope that the people that did it are brought to justice, because this is a problem in our area," says Robertson.

But in the meantime, she is grateful to all of West Michigan for having not only her back, but all of the animals too.

"The amount of support that came in, and lives that can be saved from that support, is really awesome," says Robertson.

