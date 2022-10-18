Candidate for Muskegon City Manager accepts job, Mayor says

The Commission offered the job to Seyferth on Oct. 7. Now, the commission will work on his contract and approve it next week.

MUSKEGON, Mich — Muskegon's top pick for city manager has accepted the position, Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson says.

The Muskegon City Commission offered Jonathan Seyferth the job on Oct. 7 after narrowing down the candidates.

The commission still needs to act on his contract and approve it, which could take place next week.

Seyferth has been the city manager in Gaines Township since 2021. He worked for the city of Coopersville for six years, three of those as city manager.

Before that, he was executive director of Downtown Muskegon Now. He also worked as a business development manager for two years.

"In his words, this is his dream job, if he could come back to the city and be our city manager," Mayor Johnson previously said.

The city interviewed six candidates forwarded to them by the Michigan Municipal League, deciding on a final two candidates shortly after.

