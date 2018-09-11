MUSKEGON, Mich. - A preliminary hearing held on Friday, Nov. 9 in Muskegon County District Court was to determine if the prosecution's case against 59-year-old Paul Gabriel should move closer to a trial.

Twenty-two year old AJ Federighe, whose father lives at Balcom's Cove died Sept. 25. The condominium complex is on Muskegon Lake. Prosecutors charged Gabriel with open murder. He's been in the Muskegon County Jail since the shooting.

Two witnesses testified at Friday's hearing. Balcom's Cove resident Jacquelin Cristini told the judge she and her husband were in the parking garage when Gabriel pulled a gun on Federighe. "He laid the case in his hand and then the gun was right there loose on top," she said.

According to Cristini, Gabriel pointed the gun at Federighe. "The young man mention don't go there, don't go there," she said. Cristini and her husband separated the two men.

"My concern was to get him out of there," she said. "This guy has a gun get him out of there."

Cristini said she noticed a small injury on Gabriel's forehead. The defense claims Gabriel was assaulted by Federighe before Cristini walked in on the two men in the parking garage. She was not present when the fatal shot was fired and testified she didn't hear a gunshot either.

More witnesses are expected to be called to testify when the hearing resumes later in November.

