After four days, lawyers have selected a jury to hear the murder case against Jeffrey Willis.

The day started with 61 potential jurors in the pool and now that number has been dwindle down to the final 12 jurors and two alternates.

Willis is accused in the April 2013 kidnapping and murder of Norton Shores convenience store clerk Jessica Heeringa. Willis, 48, is charged with open murder and kidnapping in the Heeringa case. The trial started with jury selection Tuesday, May

Willis was convicted last year for the 2014 murder of Rebekah Bletsch. Court officials tell us they worked to find people who can hear the Heeringa murder case impartially. The judge plans to have attorneys deliver their opening statements on Tuesday, May 8.

