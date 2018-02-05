MUSKEGON, Mich. - Jury selection will stretch into Thursday at the trial of Jeffrey WIllis, the man charged with the abduction and murder of gas station clerk Jessica Heeringa.

Twenty-five-year-old Jessica Heeringa disappeared April 26, 2013, from Norton Shores. Her body has never been found. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson hopes to convince jurors Heeringa was murdered by Willis.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks following jury selection that started Tuesday. The court called an initial jury pool of 120. The court, prosecutor, and defense attorney are working to narrow the pool down to around 50, then to a group of 14 who will decide the case.

Willis also stands accused of the 2016 attempted kidnapping of a teenager who told police she escaped from his silver van. The teenager identified Willis from a photo lineup leading to his arrest.

Willis is serving a life prison sentence for the 2014 fatal shooting of jogger Rebekah Bletsch.

Jury selection will resume Thursday.

