Charges filed against 8 juveniles in connection to threats against Muskegon Co. schools

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson said Friday that 17 people have now been charged for threats against schools in Muskegon County.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against eight juveniles in connection to threats made against local schools.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson announced the charges Friday, just a day after nine others were charged for threats in the county. A total of 17 people have now been charged.

Hilson says the offenders' ages range from 11 to 18, with charges including False Report of a Felony, Intentional Threats Against a School or Student and Lying to the Police. The threats affected six school districts across Muskegon County: Mona Shores, Muskegon, Reeths-Puffer, Oakridge, Whitehall and Fruitport.

These threats come days after the deadly Oxford High School shooting that left four people dead and seven others wounded. Multiple West Michigan districts have closed in the past week to investigate threats.

"The Prosecutor’s Office and local law enforcement remain vigilant in our commitment to providing a safe environment for our children and continue to request the assistance of the community towards achieving that goal," read the release.

The Prosecutor's Office also said that if threats are seen on social media, they should not be shared. Any threats should be reported to authorities to be investigated.

Hilson says an additional seven incidents are under investigation.

