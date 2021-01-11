HAPPY ENDING: Manager finishes 40th season at Muskegon's Getty Drive-In

Kevin Sims has not officially announced whether he'll retire, but he admits he's getting near the end of his career.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 30 a line of cars formed outside the entrance of the Getty Drive-In Theatre. The smell of popcorn filled the air. The beautiful fall colors finally emerged after weeks of waiting.

It was show time. Literally. Attendees enjoyed trunk-or-treating and a movie that night.

"The way time flies, these trick or treaters will soon be bringing their families to the drive-in," said Getty manager Kevin Sims.

Sims knows all about how time can get away from you. Saturday he celebrated the finale of his 40th season at the Getty.

"I never saw myself being a theatre manager for 40 years," said Sims, who started working at the Getty when he was 19 years old.

"My first day on the job, believe it or not, I was an usher. And we had a band playing on our concession roof. And they refused to come down from the roof. So I went in and unplugged all their equipment from down below, so that it finally got them off the roof."

Since that day, Sims says the theatre has gotten even better. This year it broke an all-time record for revenue. Sims believes its resurgence in popularity comes from people who visited the theatre last year, when the pandemic shut down tradition cinemas nationwide.

"I take pride in how the drive-in has evolved. And it's gotten to the point where I just got a letter in the mail saying they want to turn the driving into a landmark in West Michigan," he said.

"We've got something special here — something that the community loves, and I think should continue for a long time."

Sims knows he won't be around forever and his big dreams for the Getty go beyond his own career. His co-workers known when he eventually retires, he'll be leaving big shoes to fill.

"I don't know what we will do when he leaves just because he knows everything about this place," said Sharlette Baker who has worked for Sims for 22 years.

"He works a ton of hours here. Nights, holidays, weekends. Every day, he's here."

Sims says all that work was worth it to help guests enjoy the theatre that he loves so dearly.

"I've met so many great people. And I've seen so many strange and wonderful things at the Getty that I wouldn't change a thing."

RELATED VIDEO: Grand Rapids Veteran-turned-dentist offers free dental work for fellow veterans

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.