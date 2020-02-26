MUSKEGON, Mich. — Crews from multiple departments were searching Lake Michigan Tuesday night on a report of a missing man.

Muskegon Police said they responded to the area on Lake Michigan near Beach Street south of Pere Marquette Park after the man was reported missing at 8:17 p.m. Capt. Shawn Bride with Muskegon Police said they were unsure if it was a search or recovery. Crews assumed the man was in the water.

Muskegon Police, fire crews and the Coast Guard assisted with the search. However it had to be called off due to poor condition.

Bride said recovery efforts will resume Wednesday morning in the daylight, weather permitting.

