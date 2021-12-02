Cold start doesn't keep campers from enjoying holiday weekend

Many campsites across Michigan were full for Memorial Day Weekend, including Lake Sch-nepp-A-Ho in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It sure didn't feel like late May weather Friday, but that didn't stop people from heading to Michigan campgrounds to enjoy Memorial Day weekend, which is consistently one of the busiest camping weekends of the year.

"Lots of camp fires are going to be up this weekend," said Lake Sch-Nepp-A-Ho Campground owner Jean Perrault, who also noted that the campground rents out heated cabins.

Lake Sch-Nepp-A-Hoe has 100 lots on site ranging from rustic camp sites to 50 amp diesel sites.

"I think what makes this year a little different than other years is that we filled up quickly a lot earlier in the season. We've had a couple of straggling sites that filled up this past week, but it's been booked for a long time, so it's really exciting.

The campground is hosting a "blessing of the flag" ceremony in honor of Memorial Day. There will be a gun salute and singing of the national anthem.

"My son is a Marine veteran, so we definitely want to take part in that to be able to honor him being a veteran of the Marine Corps. Any way we can support veterans, we're always looking forward to that said camper Alan McCabe of Muskegon.

Lake Sch-Nepp-A-Ho is also excited that nearby Michigan's Adventure is opening for the season on time this year after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the beginning of their season last year.

"Last year, because they weren't open, people came to camp but they just stayed here all day. I suspect on Saturday and Sunday that people will be leaving to spend the day at Michigan's Adventure, and that will be great for them," Perrault said.

Typically the campsite partners with Michigan's Adventure and sells discount passes but that will not be the case this year.