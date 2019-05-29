MUSKEGON, Mich. - A water main break on Lakeshore Drive at Addison Street is closed to westbound traffic.
In a Facebook post, the City of Muskegon said the break occurred between Southern and McCracken. Businesses and residents in the area may experience low water pressure and/or rust in their water.
The City said the department of public works is aware of the issue and working on it.
