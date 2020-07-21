Lakeshore Museum Center's 10-year operating millage up for renewal Aug. 4

The Lakeshore Museum Center's millage request is for .3221 mills for 10-years, costing the average homeowner in the county around $32.00 per year.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In two weeks, Muskegon County voters will decide a millage renewal that supports operation of the Lakeshore Museum Center.

The millage renewal is on the only county-wide proposal for Muskegon County voters to decide Aug. 4 during Michigan's primary election.

The millage request is for .3221 mills for 10-years. The average homeowner in Muskegon County will pay around $32.00 per year if the proposal passes.

The Lakeshore Museum Center includes the Hackley & Hume Historic Site, the Depression Era House Museum, the Fire Barn Museum, and the Heritage Museum as well as an archive building with photos and documents that's open by appointment and a collection center with 50,000 objects that tell the history of Muskegon County.

The millage was originally placed on the May 5 ballot but due to growing concerns over COVID-19 at the time the proposal was moved to Aug. 4.

The Lakeshore Museum Center attracts more than 50,000 visitors annually, including around 10,000 school children.

For Muskegon County residents admission to the museum is free, with periodic free days at Historic Sites that are part of the Lakeshore Museum Center.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: