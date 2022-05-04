Suspect in Laketown Twp. officer-involved shooting died by suicide, officials say

Prosecutor DJ Hilson says the troopers acted "heroically" in their response to the incident. The troopers have since returned to duty.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A month later, Muskegon County officials have ruled that the two state troopers involved in a shooting that left one person dead were justified in their response.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 at a home in the 2000 block of Sugaridge Drive in Laketon Township. The disposition, which was released by officials Wednesday, details the circumstances surrounding the situation.

The report says troopers had responded to a breaking and entering call involving a teenage girl who was home alone. The girl had been hiding from the suspect, who had entered the home twice.

When troopers arrived, they knocked on the door and attempted to contact the girl. The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Joseph Miller, was seen climbing from the window and was holding a handgun.

Miller fired at one of the troopers, who returned fire. The second trooper moved around the back of the house and also shot at Miller, who was repeatedly firing at the officers.

The report says Miller can be seen dropping to the ground and taking his own life on body camera footage.

While the autopsy confirms Miller was killed by a self-inflicted wound, the disposition says he suffered other gunshot wounds on his chest and extremities.

Investigation shows that Miller's gun was a "ghost gun," meaning a weapon assembled in parts and without a serial number.

The report goes on to say that the troopers were justified in their response and acted "heroically."

"The two Troopers who quickly arrived to the home invasion in progress not only conducted themselves with professionalism and skill, they both exhibited the utmost bravery," the report reads. "The Troopers’ actions were entirely lawful and they exhibited the highest excellence of conduct in the performance of their duties. On behalf of the citizens of Muskegon we thank them for their heroic actions."

The troopers have since returned to duty.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.