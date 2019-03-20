MUSKEGON, Mich. - A large, seemingly random police presence in Muskeogn yesterday afternoon can now be explained.

It happened on Francis Street. Muskegon Police were assisted by Michigan State Police and the U.S. Marshals with a search warrant and arrest.

Police were looking to arrest a 32-year-old man on drug, gun and assault charges. The teams surrounded the home and were successful. Authorities say there is no threat to the community.

The man is being held in the Muskegon County Jail and prosecutors are working on charges alleged for crimes in Muskegon and Ottawa counties.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.