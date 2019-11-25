MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon city leaders announced in October the renaming of the L.C. Walker Arena to the Mercy Health Arena would take place by the end of the year. New signs with the new name were part of the 15-year naming rights agreement costing Mercy Health $100,000 annually.

As November nears an end, L.C.Walker Arena signs remain in place on and near the city-owned arena.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson will provide city commissioners with an information presentation at 5:30 pm. But not everyone is on board with the name change.

"I learned how to ice skate there," said Rose Barrett. Barrett started a Change.org petition in opposition to the arena name change. To date the on-line petition has over 4,300 supporters.

"I certainly hope it does have an impact on any decisions that are made," Barrett said.

Money from Louis Carlisle Walker's estate was used to build the arena. Walker founded the Shaw-Walker furniture company.

Barrett says the name change diminishes Walker's impact on the city. "It makes it less personal," she said.

Following the renaming information presentation, Muskegon City Commissioners may vote on the deal with Mercy Health on Dec. 10.

Commissioners may also vote Tuesday to take the first step to finding a naming rights partner for the new downtown convention center.

An agenda packet on the city's website show that deal could cost an individual or company $1 million over 10-years.

