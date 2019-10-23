MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mercy Health and the City of Muskegon announced Wednesday that he L.C. Walker Arena will be changing its name to the Mercy Health Arena by the end of the year.

According to a press release, "this fifteen-year commitment will cover the renaming and rebranding of the facility and ensure the sustainability of the arena for the future."

L.C. Walker Arena was named after the late Louis Carlisle Walker, a leading Muskegon industrialist at the turn of the 20th century, and a contributor to the $1.5 million arena in 1960.

The arena is the home of the Muskegon Lumberjacks,the Muskegon Risers indoor soccer team, West Michigan Ironmen indoor football team as well as concerts, youth hockey leagues, public skating, graduations, circuses and other community events.

Mercy Health

"The L.C. Walker Arena has long been a great asset to our downtown," said Frank Peterson, city manager of Muskegon. "I'm excited that Mr. Walker's vision, creating a vibrant year-round downtown, lives on today. His gift to our community and our new partnership with Mercy Health will help ensure that this community asset is here for generations to come."

Mercy Health is a regional, multi-campus, Catholic health care system serving West Michigan and the lakeshore with four hospital campuses, more than 90 physician offices.

MORE MUSKEGON:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.