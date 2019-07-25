MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon High School Class of 1968 is leaving a legacy for a new generation of Big Red students and athletes.

The class decided during its 50th reunion last year to transform an old weight room at the high school into a Legacy Room.

It's located on the second floor of the Redmond-Potter Building.

Besides the seating emblazoned with the Big Red M logo, the room is also equipped with audio and video equipment students can use to take virtual field trips.

Student athletes will use the room for film study to prepare for their opponents.

The class of '68 collected $29,000 to covered the entire cost of the renovations to the room.

