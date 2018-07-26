MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Dominique Bunker feels a special connection to Muskegon Heights.

"One of the things I love is everybody is so proud to be a part of the Muskegon Heights community," says Bunker.

But it's no secret the area has had it's share of problems. High crime rates have landed Muskegon Heights on Michigan's secured city's list.

"It's not a police problem. It's a social problem, and the people that live here need to change their behavior and change the culture in order to make things right," says Police Chief Joseph Thomas.

Wednesday night, police at the local and state level joined with volunteers to try and prevent crime by handing out free light bulbs. More than 150 bulbs were handed out during the Light Up the City event.

"In Muskegon Heights there are not a lot of street lights so a lot of people are afraid to come outside at night, because they don't have a well lit front yard. So when we pass out the light bulbs that gives them a sense of security," says Thomas.

Two more light up the city events are planned for the area later this year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM