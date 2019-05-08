MUSKEGON, Mich. — Last year athlete, Sophia Grimmer from Muskegon, Mich., competed in the Crossfit Games for the first time. She made it again this year, and went back to Wisconsin with a vengeance.

This weekend she competed in the Crossfit Games 16 and 17 year old division. Competing against thousands in order to just make it to the games her impressive finish has her local gym, Muskegon Crossfit, filled with pride.

Muskegon Crossfit

Big congratulations to Sophia!

