MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man charged in a deadly drunk driving crash will spend at least 12 years in prison.

Cody Loomis, 25, pled guilty to four felony counts this week, including two counts of drunk driving causing death. He also pled guilty to driving without a license.

In March, Loomis was driving drunk when his truck crossed the center line and crashed into a car, killing Melissa Nash and Justin Ducham, a newly engaged couple at the time.

Loomis has two prior drunk driving arrests from 2014 and 2017. Court records show he was also arrested for having an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 19.

