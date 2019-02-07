MUSKEGON, Mich. - Something new is coming to the USS LST 393 in Muskegon.

Starting around 9 a.m. Tuesday, crews will be installing a twin-mount anti-aircraft cannon in one of the ship's tubs. A crane will hoist the restored weapon to the third deck.

RELATED: Movies on Deck: Film series on USS LST 393 is back

The LST 393 is a landing ship tank and carried armored weapons of war. It was used in three World War II invasion, including the invasion of Normandy on D-Day.

Now, the LST is a veterans museum and monument in Muskegon, located at Mart Dock.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.