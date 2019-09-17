MUSKEGON, Mich. — The case is moving forward for the man accused of stealing military memorabilia from the LST 393 in Muskegon.

John Zaputil waived his preliminary hearing on a felony larceny charge, meaning his case is now bound over to circuit court. He could face trial or reach a plea deal as the case moves forward.

Prosecutors say Zaputil stole a purple heart, battle ribbons, unit patches, and other small items from the museum back in August. Some of the missing items were removed from display cases, and other items were ripped from uniforms on display.

Zaputil is an anesthesiologist from Iowa. He was in Muskegon doing contracted work for Mercy Health. Following the theft, he was identified by a number of medical professionals from the hospital, who saw surveillance video and photos in news reports.

The larceny charge -- specifically felony larceny in a building -- is punishable by up to four years in prison and or $5,000 in fines. In the

Investigators have been working to recover the missing items and say some were sent by mail from Muskegon to Zaputil's home in Iowa.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories from the Lakeshore on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.